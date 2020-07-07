Lexington One summer food service program changing hours

Beginning July 8, the new hours for rive-through pick-up will be 8:30 a.m. - 11 a.m. on Wednesdays.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — The Lexington School District One summer food service program hours will change on July 8.

According to the district, the change is to protect staff and families from the hear, and to better manage traffic. The new hours for the drive-through pick-up will be 8:30 a.m. - 11 a.m. on Wednesdays.

According to the district, 20-pound boxes of produce from Senn Brothers are available to families on a first-come, first-served basis.

The following schools are designated as “grab and go” sites:

Carolina Springs Middle

Forts Pond Elementary

Gilbert Middle

Rosenwald Community Learning Center

Saxe Gotha Elementary

White Knoll Middle

New traffic flows will be implemented for GHS, RCLC and SGE.

The bus drop-off times will also change to the morning hours. Click here to view those locations and times.