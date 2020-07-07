Lexington One summer food service program changing hours

LEXINGTON, S.C. —
The Lexington School District One summer food service program hours will change on July 8.
According to the district, the change is to protect staff and families from the hear, and to better manage traffic. The new hours for the drive-through pick-up will be 8:30 a.m. - 11 a.m. on Wednesdays.
According to the district, 20-pound boxes of produce from Senn Brothers are available to families on a first-come, first-served basis.
The following schools are designated as “grab and go” sites:
- Carolina Springs Middle
- Forts Pond Elementary
- Gilbert Middle
- Rosenwald Community Learning Center
- Saxe Gotha Elementary
- White Knoll Middle
New traffic flows will be implemented for GHS, RCLC and SGE.
The bus drop-off times will also change to the morning hours. Click here to view those locations and times.
The program offers free food for children 18 years of age and younger, as well as students with disabilities up to age 21. Parents/guardians can have the children in the car or present some form of valid identification for each child such as a school identification card, passport or government-issued identification card. The parent/guardian also needs to bring a form of identification that proves his/her relationship to the child, such as an adoption decree, birth certificate, daycare record or doctor/hospital record.