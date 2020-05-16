LEXINGTON, S.C. — A Lexington School District One teacher has resigned after online allegations linked him to a self proclaimed nazi social media account.

The teacher was named in an article that outed several groups involved in white supremacy outings including a rally that took place in Charlottesville, Virginia in 2017.

The man taught social studies at Pleasant Hill Middle School.

Lexington One says the district accepted his request to be released from his teaching contract.