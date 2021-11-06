Lexington One teacher charged after allegedly grabbing student by hair and pulling him

Deputies say video shows the teacher grabbing a student's hair and pulling him to a different spot on the gym floor as he moved along on his hands and knees.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A Lexington County School District One middle school teacher is on administrative leave after allegedly grabbing a student's hair and pulling him, according to officials.

District officials say a Beechwood Middle School teacher was placed on administrative leave on Friday following the incident.

The Lexington County Sheriff's Department says the teacher is charged with third-degree assault and battery in in connection with the assault of a student.

“The teacher reached out to the school resource officer at Beechwood Middle School Friday afternoon to share that an incident happened between she and a student during class,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “The SRO then notified school administrators and began a review of security cam video.”

Deputies say the video shows a gym class student not doing warmup exercises with other students, according to the incident report.

The teacher “can be seen in the video walking over to the student, grabbing his hair and pulling him to a different spot on the gym floor as he moved along on his hands and knees,” Koon said.

Deputies say the teacher released the student’s hair and continued to lead the class in the exercise. The teacher then told the SRO she called the student’s mother to tell her about the incident and apologize. The mother told the SRO she wanted to pursue charges against the teacher.

The SRO cited the teacher, who was asked to leave campus and placed on administrative leave.

Lexington One officials say the school is cooperating with authorities. "The safety of our students is our top priority, a district official said in a statement. "The school is cooperating fully with law enforcement on this investigation."