Lexington District One, USC partner to offer dual enrollment STEM program

This program has up to 18 slots and is completely free.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Students in Lexington County School District One can now take their learning to a new level by getting college credit while still in high school.

The district is launching a new dual-enrollment STEM program that'll be offered at the Lexington Technology Center.

"Mr. Martin, our teacher, will be the facilitator of the class, and the class will actually be on our campus with the opportunity to travel to USC," Lexington Technology Center director Bryce Myers said. "And students can be bused from all five high schools to us, to the Lexington Technology Center."

District leaders said the program will be geared toward older high school students as a transition into college.

"With the expenses of college, any time you can take a dual-enrollment class and cut down on some of that expense, that's a win for everybody," Myers said.

To start, slots will be available for up to 18 students, who will each receive one college and high school credit for the semester-long program.

"We're also working to promote the class through our counseling departments at all five high schools," Myers said.

Putting students ahead of the curve and setting them up for financial and life success is what Lexington one says it hopes this program will do.