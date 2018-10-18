Lexington, SC (WLTX)- A Lexington man has been arrested early Thursday morning after a Wednesday evening shooting.

He's 18-year-old Christian Jeral Williams of Gaston. Investigators say he was arrested around 12:40 a.m. Thursday on South Lake Dr near Industrial Blvd. after an anonymous tip.

UPDATE (2/2) - An anonymous tip lead officers to find Christian Willams on South Lake Drive near Industrial Blvd in the @TownLexingtonSC.



Thank you to everyone who shared social media posts and also to the local media who assisted in getting this information out quickly. pic.twitter.com/gL4fT0IDNL — Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) October 18, 2018

Police were searching for Williams in connection with a shooting that happened around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday at the Town and Country Apartments on Roberts Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. The suspect ran after the shooting.

K-9 officers, along with SLED, went to the scene, helping in the search for the suspect. The suspect was wearing a white T-shirt and red pants.

After the shooting, police asked residents in the area to be vigilant and to lock their doors.

ALERT - Officers have responded to the 300 block of Roberts Street in response to a shooting incident.



Officers, along with K-9 and SLED air support, are searching the area for a black male, approximately 18 years of age, with a white t-shirt and red pants. pic.twitter.com/t2E7xRUfYE — Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) October 17, 2018

Lexington police say Williams is facing several charges including assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, child endangerment, discharging a firearm within town limits and possession of a firearm in the commission of a violent crime.

