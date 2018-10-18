Lexington, SC (WLTX)- A Lexington man has been arrested early Thursday morning after a Wednesday evening shooting.
He's 18-year-old Christian Jeral Williams of Gaston. Investigators say he was arrested around 12:40 a.m. Thursday on South Lake Dr near Industrial Blvd. after an anonymous tip.
Police were searching for Williams in connection with a shooting that happened around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday at the Town and Country Apartments on Roberts Street.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. The suspect ran after the shooting.
K-9 officers, along with SLED, went to the scene, helping in the search for the suspect. The suspect was wearing a white T-shirt and red pants.
After the shooting, police asked residents in the area to be vigilant and to lock their doors.
Lexington police say Williams is facing several charges including assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, child endangerment, discharging a firearm within town limits and possession of a firearm in the commission of a violent crime.