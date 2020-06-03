LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington Police are searching for two women in connection with a burglary and fraudulent crimes.

Chief Terrence Green is asking the Town of Lexington community for help to identify two women involved in a burglary that occurred at a Lexington residence. A card stolen during the burglary was also used at local businesses after.

On Wednesday, March 4, 2020, officers responded to Wellmore of Lexington to meet with a victim, who is a resident of the assisted living facility, to report several incidents of credit card fraud. The victim had been notified by her bank about the purchases that had been made earlier in the day.



During the course of the investigation, it was found that a woman had entered the facility and walked into the victim’s residence when she found that the door was unlocked.

While in the residence, the woman stole a credit card from the victim. Police say they also believe she entered other residences while in the facility.

Investigations are looking for a white female and a black female that they believed have used the victim's credit card at several businesses within the area.

The black female was wearing a dark purple sweater with black pants and black boots. She was also carrying a black flowered tote bag.

The white female has shoulder length reddish blonde hair and was wearing a leopard print shirt with black pants.

Chief Terrence Green is asking residents of Wellmore of Lexington to call the Lexington Police Department if they believe that their residence was entered by the burglar or if they have had any recent financial fraud incidents that occurred this week. Detectives believe there may be additional victims and this investigation is ongoing.

Those with information about the identities of the women involved in these cases are asked to contact Detective Smith at (803) 358-7262.

Those with information can also contact Midlands Crimestoppers in the following ways:

PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

WEB TIP — Click here.

MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.

You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.