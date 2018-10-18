Lexington, SC (WLTX)- A search is underway in Lexington after a shooting took place Wednesday night.

Lexington police say the shooting happened around 6:20 p.m. at the Town and Country Apartments on Roberts Street. They've now identified the suspect as 18-year-old Christian Jeral Williams of Gaston.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

K-9 officers, along with SLED, went to the scene, aiding in the search for the suspect. The suspect was wearing a white T-shirt and red pants.

Police are asking residents in the area to be vigilant and to lock their doors. Anyone who sees the suspect is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

ALERT - Officers have responded to the 300 block of Roberts Street in response to a shooting incident.



Officers, along with K-9 and SLED air support, are searching the area for a black male, approximately 18 years of age, with a white t-shirt and red pants. pic.twitter.com/t2E7xRUfYE — Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) October 17, 2018

© 2018 WLTX