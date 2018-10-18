Lexington, SC (WLTX)- A search is underway in Lexington after a shooting took place Wednesday night.
Lexington police say the shooting happened around 6:20 p.m. at the Town and Country Apartments on Roberts Street. They've now identified the suspect as 18-year-old Christian Jeral Williams of Gaston.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
K-9 officers, along with SLED, went to the scene, aiding in the search for the suspect. The suspect was wearing a white T-shirt and red pants.
Police are asking residents in the area to be vigilant and to lock their doors. Anyone who sees the suspect is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.