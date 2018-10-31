Columbia, SC (WLTX) — Lexington Police are seeking help from the public in identifying the suspects involved in the theft from a vehicle from the parking lot of the Planet Fitness on Whiteford Way in Lexington.

On Sept. 28, the unknown suspects arrived in a white vehicle missing a hubcap and drove around the parking lot, looking for unlocked vehicles. The suspects were able to steal a wallet from one of the cars parked in the lot and drove away.

If you have any information about the incident or can identify the suspects, you are urged to contact Detective Heath the Lexington Police Department, (803) 951-4642. Case number 18004454

© 2018 WLTX