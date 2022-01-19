Lexington prepares for winter weather, round two

There are extra utility and parks crews on standby ready to work long shifts.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington County and the Town of Lexington are preparing for a long and busy weekend of anticipated winter weather.

According to the town's communications manager, there are dozens of parks and utility crews on standby for long shifts. Employees are gassing up trucks and equipment and checking chainsaws to cut down any frozen trees.

"Crews will assess and take it how it is. And when I say that, if it's a wintry mix, we'll continue putting down the brine and salt as needed," said Brittany Harriot, public information coordinator with the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT).

SCDOT has been in meetings preparing while its crews continue to work through last weekend's winter weather hit.

"Once that brine goes on the road, it prevents the accumulation from sticking, and it evaporates, essentially," Harriot said.

Lexington won't have extra police officers on patrol, but if it's needed, resources will be called in.

"I hope that everyone is smart and understands that driving through any kind of inclement weather is different than a day-to-day commute," Harriot said. "So, we just ask that everyone reduce their speed and be cautious as they are on the road. And if you do not have to travel during the winter weather, I advise that you do not."

The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) has a couple of resources available to help you monitor conditions throughout the state.

To view traffic cameras and get up-to-date traffic information, visit SCDOT's 511 site.

To view construction, maintenance and emergency conditions, visit SCDOT'S Roadway Information System.