Lexington Race Against Hunger set for April to help feed families

The self-paced race event is meant to help bring more awareness to food insecurity in the county. People can decide where and how long they want to run or walk.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — The Lexington Race Against Hunger is set to take place in a few weeks to help Mission Lexington feed more families in the community.

Lauren Palkowski with Mission Lexington says it'll take place April 15th through the 18th.

"This event helps the community in so many ways. It's a great way for us to raise funds to feed families here across Lexington County," said Palkowski. "A normal family that we have here is anywhere from one to three people and they get a ton of food."

Because of the pandemic, the crisis ministry has changed the race to help have the event safely.

"We've seen such an increase in the numbers that we've had here at Mission Lexington over the past year especially," explained Palkowski. "I think that the national rate is about 13 percent and that's really what we see here in Lexington County as well."

Individuals can register for $12 and families or groups of four or more will be $10. You'll also receive a long-sleeve shirt.

The money raised will go towards helping the crisis ministry feed families in Lexington County.

"Our hope is that we raise awareness, that people truly see the need in our county for being able to help and feed people who can't help themselves right now be it due to COVID-19 or just a crisis in general," said Palkowski.