Lexington residents concerned about new home developments

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Trees are being cleared and bulldozers are rolling into the Lexington area near Old Orangeburg Road and Community Drive.

New homes are coming in soon and neighbors nearby aren't thrilled.

"The amount of traffic is my biggest concern. It's just going to continue to keep growing and we're going to outgrow the road very quickly if all they focus on is housing developments," Mark Trent, a Colony Lakes Drive neighbor said.

This land, approved for development back in May 2021 will bring in 232 house lots.

Residents said they have already noticed a change in traffic with logging trucks and other construction machinery coming in and out.

Beyond traffic, they are concerned about their private tree-top backyards.

"It lets up to my backyard. We had no notice of it. We had no idea it was even happening until I looked out my window one day and I was like where did the trees go," Brandy Pound, a Red Bank neighbor said.

They worry about the environmental impact too.

"Where are those animals going to go? How is that going to impact the rain as it comes down? Are those houses that are around this area going to then get flooded because they don't have the foliage to soak that up?" Pound said.