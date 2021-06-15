Lexington-Richland 5 superintendent was forced to resign, ex-board member claims

Dr. Christina Melton abruptly ended her term as superintendent of the district.

IRMO, S.C. — Reaction continues to come in on the abrupt resignation of Dr. Christina Melton as Lexington-Richland School District 5 Superintendent, including from a now former board member who claims she was forced out of her job.

Melton announced her resignation toward the end of Tuesday night's meeting. It came after a section of the meeting, known as executive session, which is closed to the public.

An emotional Melton fought back tears as she told the board of her decision, in which she said June 30 would be her last day of work.

"As I prepare for this new chapter in my life, I thank the board of trustees for the privilege, because it truly is a privilege, to lead School District Five," Melton said.

Melton has been superintendent since 2018 and just weeks ago had been named South Carolina Superintendent of the Year. She'd held other roles in the district before that.

Moments before her announcement, though, Lexington-Richland 5 Board Member Ed White said he was resigning, and said it had to do with the Melton decision. Wednesday, he clarified his actions in a lengthy statement sent to News19, claiming Melton was forced out of her position.

"My fellow Board members signed a secret settlement agreement with Dr. Melton to terminate the Superintendent’s Contract without a public vote," White wrote. "They wanted to present the false façade that she had resigned and keep it from the public until after the school year adjourned, ostensibly to avoid the criticism they would receive for their actions. I refused to sign the agreement."

White said he believes any vote on Melton's future should have been done in public.

Since that portion of Lexington-Richland Five's meeting was done off record, News19 is unable to verify his claim. But News19 spoke to District Five's board chair, Jan Hammond, who said Dr. Melton's resignation was her decision, and added she thinks the world of Melton.

While Melton has been praised for her leadership, she came in conflict with some board members and parents over her decision to be more cautious during the pandemic. That included decisions on returning to five-day face to face learning for all students and whether or not masks should be mandated late in the year.

Since the board meeting, people in District Five have erupted on social media, many saying they’re shocked and confused. But April Alsup, a mom of two in the district, says she’s not surprised at all.

"For a while now there’s been a very clear and concerted effort from some board members to try to force her out of her position not for reasons that seem legit or valid so when it happened, I wasn’t entirely surprised for that reason," she said.

Alsup thinks some board members wanted Dr. Melton out so they can pick a new superintendent under their leadership.

"This board has wanted to work in opposition rather than as a team with the district and that’s impossible our district can’t run that way."