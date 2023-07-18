Lexington Richland 5 school board meeting sees max capacity crowd

The teaching of a book at Chapin High school has parents for and against the teachings coming out to school board meetings in numbers.

IRMO, S.C. — The issue of teaching topics around race in the classroom once again led to a large gathering from the community at the Lexington Richland 5 school board meeting on Monday.

Those who came out Monday were largely in support of expanding those discussion. It comes in the wake of a controversy over a school lesson that happened back in February. Teacher Mary Wood at Chapin High School used the book "Between the World and Me" after getting it approved by her school's leadership. The book explores experiences with racism with first-hand accounts.

However, a student voiced concerns that the book made them "feel guilty for being white," and some said it was a violation of a state budget proviso passed in 2022 that curtailed some discussions around race. The lesson was stopped and the policy on Academic Freedom is in question. Two weeks ago, many parents and at least one state lawmaker came out telling the board that they needed to follow the proviso and said that the lesson at Chapin High violated the law.

Some of the citizens who showed up to the meeting Monday, however, were in support of Wood and wore blue, say it represents the opposing view from what the board heard at its last meeting.

People like Josh Gray say he showed up to support teachers.

"It has reached a point now, based on some reactions to some rather extreme political groups, it's time now to make a counter-statement of support for the teachers and students," Gray stated.

Ta-Nehisi Coates, the author of the book in question, Between the World and Me, came to the meeting and sat next to Wood in question to show his support for her.

But some, like Janet Howell, disagree with the book being taught.

"They called us a loud minority but I think we are the loud majority," she said.

The board held a discussion after public comment, but no votes were taken.

District superintendent Dr. Akil Ross, took a moment during his meeting report to discuss the policy.