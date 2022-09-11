Three Lexington-Richland Five school board races ready to be certified, another may get recount

Kevin Scully, Kimberly Snipes and Elizabeth Barnhardt have clear leads in unofficial results. Mike Satterfield and Ken Loveless could be up for a recount.

IRMO, S.C. — Four seats are still being determined in the Lexington-Richland District Five school board race.

One day after the midterm election, four seats aren't quite settled yet for Lexington-Richland Five school board members. Two seats would be picked for the Lexington side of the district. The two others would be for the Richland side.

In Richland County, both Kevin Scully and Kimberly Snipes have sizeable leads over their opponents with over 28% and over 29% of the vote respectively, but that still needs to be certified Friday.

News 19 wasn't able to reach Kevin Scully for an interview, but Kimberly Snipes explains she's hopeful and excited for a fresh start with new goals.

"To make sure that parents feel like they have a voice, but then also a part of that, I think, is educate the community, so they do also understand how much the board can and cannot do," Snipes said.

In Lexington, two candidates, Mike Satterfield and Elizabeth Barnhardt, are leading open seats, but Ken Loveless is only 14 votes behind Satterfield, which, according to the State Election Commission, automatically means there will be a recount unless waived in writing by one of the candidates involved.

Jan Hammond, the existing chair for the board, who did not run for re-election, tells News 19 she hopes to still be working in education in some capacity, maybe being a voice to recruit and retain teachers.

"I feel like I've left on a good note as far as what we did as a board," Hammond said. "But I'm sorry to be. If I were not moving and living in another county in one year, I would have run."

Most parents in the district explain they're overjoyed to have new incoming members with new ideas, after years of turmoil.

"There's a little bit of disappointment in the superintendent election, but we're trying to rise above that and focus on the changes that we're bringing here to District Five and so far, it's been really positive that I've seen," parent Joann Claspill said.

"I'm happy that two of those board members, or two of those candidates were elected because that also gives more geography presence," parent Danielle Gray said. "So, while Ms. Moore was also in Richland County in the Irmo area, now we have two more in the Irmo area representing that area."

Parents tell News 19 they'd like to see teachers being respected, allocating money to all schools in the district evenly and overall respect, something they explain has been lost over the years.