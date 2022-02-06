Lexington Rocks! Facebook group revamps after COVID

The idea is you paint a rock, put a sticker on it telling people to post to the group's Facebook page and hide it.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — It's a hide and seek treasure hunt for all to enjoy. Lexington County SC Rocks! is a regional-based Facebook group for those of you looking to have a good time this summer.

"It's just for everybody, young, old, disabled, little kids, 90-year-old kids, it's just a fun thing to do," group member Kristina Fallon said.

The idea is you paint a rock, put a sticker on it telling people to post to the group's Facebook page and hide it.

"I went to Lowe's and I saw a little strawberry rock. I said, 'Oh my gosh,' so I picked it up and it had post to Facebook group Lexington Rocks and I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, I found a rock,'" Fallon said.

Things slowed down for a little while due to the pandemic.

"People I think didn't want to be touching things they found out in the community," Fallon said.

But now Fallon is setting the foundation and rocking the group back to life. She is an active member who has painted about 200 of these rocks.

"I do spray paint and then clear sealer, but you can buy acrylic paints," Fallon said. "It's just something fun for the community and people pay attention when they're going places instead of just mindlessly walking," Fallon said.

Some rocks have even caught the attention of visitors, like groups from Florida.