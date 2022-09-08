Lexington SC Rocks Facebook group encouraging students, teachers as they head back to school

The group will be hiding these rocks across Lexington this week.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — A local Facebook group called "Lexington County SC Rocks" is challenging everyone to paint motivational rocks for teachers and students to be distributed across Lexington this week.

They are spreading the love, sharing kindness and smiles to start the school year.

These small decorated stones are going to be passing lots of encouragement to students this back to school season.

"They get so excited over the smallest things, you wouldn't believe and it sparks something in them, just like it would for us," said Cameron Beeler, Lexington school district two counselor.

The group is asking for school-themed stones with words of encouragement, like, 'We are all in this together.'

"If you're seeing negative things, such as another student making a better grade than you or something, but then when you see a positive message it resets that and balances out that negative so they can stay encouraged and warm at heart and welcome," Beeler said.

The warm fuzzy feelings are oozing over to teachers too, who've had a tough few years.

"Especially post COVID and even just post summer, they have so much to do and so much to work for to get ready for these kids and it's just one thing that can bring a smile to their face," said Elyssa Glover, Lexington school district one parent.

This mental shift helps students and teachers of all ages and walks of life.

It's a confidence boost for all of you going back to the classroom. If you find one of these rocks around Lexington this week, take a picture of it and post it to the Facebook page.