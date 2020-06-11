Lexington School District Bond Referendum Passes

The bond referendums will include renovations to several schools and build a new media center and competition gym.

BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. — General obligation bonds were passed by the Batesburg-Leesville community to renovate several schools in Lexington School District Three.

In 2016, the school district launched a study of all the district's owned facilities. Following the study, the district determined several buildings need to be renovated, with the top priorities focused on Batesburg-Leesville High School and Batesburg-Leesville Primary School.

In 2018, the school district proposed a $90 million referendum to build a new Batesburg-Leesville High School and for renovations and additions to the Primary School but it did not pass.

The school district said on their website they have since been using its 8% burrowing capacity to help fix and renovate classrooms, air systems, playgrounds and stadium lighting at either the primary or high schools.

Back on August 11th, the Lexington School District Three Board of Trustees approved a plan for a bond referendum to appear on this upcoming election's ballot.

Lexington School District Three said in a press release if it was approved, it would allow them to borrow up to $50 million, "in general obligation bonds to fund renovations."

Lexington Three is preparing to transition face-to-face students in grades 6th through 8th at Batesburg-Leesville Middle School from the current hybrid schedule to a four days per week in-person model beginning on November 2nd. Click the link for details: https://t.co/yqt9pPUFbQ pic.twitter.com/AMGuCdVwVc — LexingtonCountySD3 (@LexCounty_SD3) October 21, 2020

The upgrades would be used for Batesburg-Leesville Primary School, Batesburg-Leesville Elementary and Batesburg-Leesville High School.

The school district also said, "If this bond issue passes, residents and business owners can expect to have no millage increase which means no tax increase on any of their upcoming tax bills."

Here's what the plan would be for the upgrades for each school:

Batesburg-Leesville Primary School -

New Cafeteria/Kitchen

Major School Renovations including: Repurposing of existing cafeteria/kitchen Repurposing of guidance area Repurposing of existing educational spaces New fire alarm system New sprinkler system New LED lighting system New flooring New ceilings New instructional spaces Media Center improvements



Batesburg-Leesville Elementary School -

New roofing system

New HVAC system

Batesburg-Leesville High School -

Construction of a new 20,000 square foot building addition to include a new media center, band room, administration area, chorus room, entry canopy and secured entrance

Construction of a new 36,000 square foot Career and Technology Education wing

Major School Renovations including: New roofing system New HVAC system Expansion of existing cafeteria Repurposing of existing administration area New flooring New ceilings New windows New band practice field New LED lighting system New fire alarm system New sprinkler system New security system including cameras



New Media Center and Competition Gym

Depending on the first question passing by voters, the school district is also looking at building a new media center and competition gym.

If passed, it would allow Lexington School District Three to borrow up to $15 million in general obligation funds.

The new media center would be located at Batesburg-Leesville Primary School while the new gym would be at Batesburg-Leesville High School.

The school district said, "These proposed improvements would affect the portion of property taxes homeowners pay called Debt Service, which goes toward repaying money borrowed for such things as school construction and capital projects."

Lexington School District Three went on to say, "The current millage levy dedicated to Debt Service in Lexington County School District Three is 84.6 mills." If approved, that number would increase to 108 mills.

To learn more about the school district's proposed referendum, Lexington School District Three is hosting two public meetings. One will be on October 13th and the other on October 27th. Both meetings will start at 6 pm and be at the Lexington Three Fine Arts Center located at the high school. People will be required to wear masks and need to practice social distancing.

Mackenzie Taylor, the Director of Public Information and Community Relations, says they were happy to hear the bond referendums passed.

"This came after a bond referendum that was proposed in 2018 was defeated and the board really went back to the drawing board, they listened to the community and they tried to find something that would be agreed upon by all," said Taylor.

Taylor said the district wanted to make sure students were provided with the best facilities available.

"We love our students and we want to provide the most up to date and expansive opportunities that we can for them," explained Taylor. "This is just one way that will allow us to do that."

Batesburg-Leesville High Principal Sonya Bryant says this will be a big deal for their Career and Technology Center.

"Just about everyone of our students are involved somehow in our CTE Program and we know from the research that we're told that the jobs being created now are much more technical and we feel like that we need to really amp up our CTE program to meet those needs," said Bryant.

The district hopes to get started by the Spring or Summer of 2021.