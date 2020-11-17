Lexington School District One continuing to fight bus driver shortage

The school district is experiencing a temporary issue in Pelion not having enough bus drivers.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington School District One continues to battle a bus driver shortage in the district.

One area in Lexington School District One that has seen the biggest impact is Pelion.

According to Lexington One, Pelion has a total of 22 bus routes. Recently, the Pelion area has been short six drivers. According to Lexington One, this shortage is not related to COVID-19.

They also have eight bus drivers who are absent for different reasons. They expect two bus drivers to return on Wednesday and another the following day. The other bus drivers should return after Thanksgiving Break.

For the time being, the district has asked parents who are able to drive their children to school to do so if possible. If parents are unable, students can still ride the bus.

The district said in an email, "Finding and keeping school bus drivers is a recurring problem for the district every year."

Lexington School District One went on to say, "Our district, like most school districts across the state, has been advertising for school bus drivers since June. However, the number of individuals applying to be a school bus driver is far less than the number applying last year."

The school district says they have been working to provide incentives to help bring in more bus drives. One of the incentives include the district paying for training.