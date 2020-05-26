LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington County School District One has rescheduled the Pelion, Gilbert and White Knoll high school graduations to next week, according to the district.

According to the district, the rescheduling is due to weather.

In the release, the district writes, "If any class deserves a sunny day for graduation, it’s the class of 2020."

The graduations will still take place at 8 a.m.

Lexington High School’s graduation remains on Monday, June 1.

Pelion High School’s graduation initially scheduled for Wednesday, May 27, moves to Tuesday, June 2.

River Bluff High School’s graduation remains on Wednesday, June 3.

Gilbert High School’s graduation initially scheduled for Thursday, May 28, moves to Thursday, June 4.

White Knoll High School’s graduation initially scheduled for Friday, May 29, moves to Friday, June 5.