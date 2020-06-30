Lexington School District One suspends athletic activities

With case numbers rising in the state, the district suspended these activities 'out of an abundance of caution'

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington County School District One has suspended all face to face athletic practices, workouts, and activities because of the high number of COVID-19 cases.

The district has also canceled the face to face 5-year-old kindergarten and first grade Academic Recovery Camps scheduled for July 6–30.

According to the district, these camps will move to a virtual model, and parents will be contacted with more information.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, the state’s and Lexington County’s numbers of new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 continue to remain high. According to DHEC, South Carolina’s percent positive rate, currently 19% for COVID-19 cases, continues to climb. The district also noted the increasing number of young people testing positive for the virus.

The district made this decision with the health and safety of the district’s staff and students in mind.