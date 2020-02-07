Lexington passes emergency rule requiring face masks in businesses

The measure is in effect immediately.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — The Town of Lexington is requiring face masks when people go out to businesses in the community.

The Town passed an emergency ordinance on Thursday afternoon. It requires a face covering in all grocery stores, pharmacies, big box stores and other retail establishments within town limits.

It goes on to require the wearing of one when social distancing is not possible. Businesses must also display a notice of this requirement.

It would not be required in private offices or outdoor areas where social distancing is possible.

Among the exemptions are for children under 10, people whose religious beliefs preclude them from wearing a mask, and people who have a medical or behaviorial conditions that would stop them from wearing them.

Again, the measure is in effect immediately.