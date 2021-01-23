Lexington starting final phase of adaptive traffic light system project

For the past couple of years, crews have installed new equipment like cameras at intersections to help improve traffic flow.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — The Town of Lexington is in its final phase of their adaptive signal project to help improve traffic flow in the area.

For the past couple of years, crews have been installing new equipment like cameras at intersections.

"Adaptive signals, they have cameras mounted on them and they monitor traffic flow in real time and make adjustments based on that," said Laurin Barnes with the Town of Lexington.

Additionally, Lexington County Emergency vehicles have devices installed to help change lights to green so they can get through intersections quickly.

The total cost of the project is $6.6 million and was done with federal funds.

Each day, 40,000 cars travel through the Town of Lexington. With the new system, it should decrease travel time up to 50% according to officials.

Barnes says they expect to have all 46 adaptive signals installed by the end of this year.

"When people talk about Lexington, it's inevitable they talk about the traffic," explained Barnes. "We're excited to get all the signals that we maintain adaptive and really get traffic flowing through town a lot more quickly."