Lexington starting final phase of adaptive traffic light system project

LEXINGTON, S.C. — The Town of Lexington is in its final phase of their adaptive signal project to help improve traffic flow in the area.
For the past couple of years, crews have been installing new equipment like cameras at intersections.
"Adaptive signals, they have cameras mounted on them and they monitor traffic flow in real time and make adjustments based on that," said Laurin Barnes with the Town of Lexington.
Additionally, Lexington County Emergency vehicles have devices installed to help change lights to green so they can get through intersections quickly.
The total cost of the project is $6.6 million and was done with federal funds.
Each day, 40,000 cars travel through the Town of Lexington. With the new system, it should decrease travel time up to 50% according to officials.
Barnes says they expect to have all 46 adaptive signals installed by the end of this year.
"When people talk about Lexington, it's inevitable they talk about the traffic," explained Barnes. "We're excited to get all the signals that we maintain adaptive and really get traffic flowing through town a lot more quickly."
As for what's next for the town, Lexington plans on working on their road widening project for North Lake Drive. They'll also have a project at the intersection of Mineral Springs Road and Sunset Blvd. They will be adding a right hand turn lane at that intersection. The Town of Lexington will also work to configure the median by the Publix in the same area. They hope to start these projects sometimes this year.