Lexington residents giving back to Stuff-a-Bus

LEXINGTON, S.C. — "I love giving to people. It's a blessing for me to give than receive," Lucky Ellison, a WLTX Stuff-a-Bus donor, said as he dropped off a group of items.

Mr. Lucky has been giving to WLTX Stuff-a-Bus the last 10 years. He said it's right to give back your blessings to others and especially to those less fortunate who might not be able to afford Christmas gifts.

"I just hope everybody has a merry Christmas and a happy new year," Ellison said.

For others, it's about upholding traditions that are especially significant. For Sheryl Fox, that's honoring her mom.

"She had always said that on Christmas morning she thought that every child should have a toy and she started this about three or four years ago and it's dear to my heart," Fox, a Stuff-a-Bus donor, said.

"She recently passed this year and we decided we're going to keep her legacy going. She was faithful in doing this and this is something we want to continue," said Elizabeth Screen, another donor.

So they rallied the church and got together 18 bikes and bundles of toys including stuffed animals, trucks, dolls and books.