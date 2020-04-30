LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington County School District Three will host a Commencement Ceremony for Class of 2020 graduates on May 29.

According to the district, the ceremony will be on Friday, May 29 at 7 p.m. in the district’s Panther Stadium.

Because of the coronavirus, there will be additional rules to keep students, family and staff safe.

The guidelines include sanitation stations, seating requirements, and social distancing guidelines.

The guidelines are listed below:

Each graduate will receive two tickets per the directive from state officials for family members and friends to attend the ceremony. Tickets will be required for admittance into Panther Stadium. Each attendee will be required to sit in pre-marked areas that will be six feet apart. No more than one person will be allowed to sit in each area as we are required to practice social distancing per Governor Henry McMaster’s orders. Sanitation Stations will be set up throughout Panther Stadium. We encourage attendees to frequently sanitize their hands and to avoid touching their faces, specifically their eyes, noses and mouths. No more than three people will be allowed inside of the facility’s restrooms at a time. Attendees will be dismissed in shifts in an effort to prevent large crowds from forming. Due to social distancing guidelines, district officials request that families take group photos at home before or after the ceremony. Participants are reminded to maintain social distancing guidelines at all times inside of Panther Stadium and in the parking lot. Graduates will be positioned several feet apart on the field in an effort to practice social distancing. The ceremony will be live streamed via a variety of different methods. More information regarding this will be forthcoming. In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be moved into the Lexington Three Fine Arts Center. The above mentioned rules will still apply.

Lexington Three notes that due to the fluidity of the COVID-19 situation, plans are subject to change.