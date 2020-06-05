LEXINGTON, S.C. — The Town of Lexington will re-open Town Hall for the public’s convenience on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. This includes all of the Town’s parks, which re-opened on Monday, May 4, and also all of its facilities.

Normal business hours of 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. will be in place. Extra sanitizing precautions will be taken along with measures to ensure social distancing.

The alternate ways of doing business established during the coronavirus closures will still be available.

Officials encourage the public to still consider using the following contact information located HERE to conduct business with the town.

In-person payments can still be made through the drop box or the drive-through on the right side of Town Hall located at 111 Maiden Lane, Lexington, SC 29072.