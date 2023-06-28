Lexington on your Thursday morning commute? Read this before you leave

Officials say the work is expected to take place from around 8:30 am until 9:30 am. in and around the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Northside Boulevard.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LEXINGTON, S.C. — If your morning commute includes Lexington, you might want to leave a few minutes early Thursday morning.

On Thursday, June 29, the SC Department of Transportation (SCDOT) will be working in and around the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Northside Boulevard.

Crews will add a signal head and conduct signal work at those traffic control devices. Officials say the work is expected from approximately 8:30 am until 9:30 am.

Officials say the signals will be in flash mode intermittently.