Town of Lexington discusses traffic study, Smallwood Cove development

Smallwood Cove was first announced in May, and although the project has been deferred, the Town of Lexington is working on having a traffic study done.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Development has been a topic of conversation in the Town of Lexington for the last few months, after the announcement of a development called Smallwood Cove.

The 93-acre development would feature a convention center, townhomes, hotels, and more.

The project has been deferred from moving forward for now, but the town council is still looking into it.

A few people who are a part of the Develop Lexington County Responsibly group showed up to the town meeting Monday night meeting hoping to have their questions answered.

According to the Town of Lexington, their council has been looking into funding a traffic study for a proposed development called Smallwood Cove that would be placed off beekeeper court and north lake drive.

At Monday's meeting, the council selected the company that will conduct the study, but not without a bit of debate first.

"Town council suggested that a traffic study be conducted related to the Smallwood Cove development. Bowman out of Charleston will be engaged for the study," explained council member, Todd Carnes. "Were there any other firms that were considered for this, or did we just pick a firm," questioned council member, Gavin Smith.

Council member Todd Lyle assured the traffic study will address some of the traffic questions residents have.

"Those were the discussions with Bowman, is that we would like the conference center to be included," Lyle explained.

Continuing the conversation about traffic, Mayor Pro Tem, Hazel Livingston, described a lane closure on Mineral Springs Road right off Sunset Boulevard that will start Wednesday. Crews are building a turn lane for a new Habit Burger. The restaurant already has 10 locations around the state and Lexington is set to become one more.