Lexington Two gets $50K from to help stop spread of COVID

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of West Columbia is giving Lexington School District Two a 50,000 grant to help the district stop the spread of COVID-19 in schools.
The money, from the city's water and sewer utilities, is to be used for used to help the school district with face-coverings that the city says will support in-person instruction and will help reduce the number of employees who have to take time off of work when children have virtual school.
According to the city, when children are required to quarantine or a school is closed due to widespread COVID-19 transmission, utility revenues fluctuate and a parent or guardian must be present at home with the child.
The release goes on to say many of these parents and guardians are working adults, who would now have to take time-off to stay home with the child.
It continues by saying parents and guardians are a large part of West Columbia's workforce, and are vital to maintaining essential services such as the production and distribution of water, maintenance to water and sewer lines, water/sewer customer service.
West Columbia Mayor Tem Miles said, “It’s vitally important for us as a city to have our schools open and functioning. We have provided resources to help the school district take the steps they deem necessary to keep our schools open.”
City Administrator Brian Carter stated, “We appreciate Lexington School District Two taking the lead to provide face-to-face instruction. It is beneficial to us all when children are in school and those employees who are working parents can consistently serve our utility service area and citizens. We are proud to support Lexington School District Two with this grant to fund the implementation of policies that keep our children safe and in school.”