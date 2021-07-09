Lexington Two gets $50K from to help stop spread of COVID

The City of West Columbia is giving the district the grant to help with the enforcement of face coverings at school.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of West Columbia is giving Lexington School District Two a 50,000 grant to help the district stop the spread of COVID-19 in schools.

The money, from the city's water and sewer utilities, is to be used for used to help the school district with face-coverings that the city says will support in-person instruction and will help reduce the number of employees who have to take time off of work when children have virtual school.

According to the city, when children are required to quarantine or a school is closed due to widespread COVID-19 transmission, utility revenues fluctuate and a parent or guardian must be present at home with the child.

The release goes on to say many of these parents and guardians are working adults, who would now have to take time-off to stay home with the child.

It continues by saying parents and guardians are a large part of West Columbia's workforce, and are vital to maintaining essential services such as the production and distribution of water, maintenance to water and sewer lines, water/sewer customer service.

West Columbia Mayor Tem Miles said, “It’s vitally important for us as a city to have our schools open and functioning. We have provided resources to help the school district take the steps they deem necessary to keep our schools open.”