Lexington Two students donate supplies to North Central High School after tornado

Students from Busbee Creative Arts Academy wanted to do something to help so they adopted a teacher to give them school supplies they need.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Students at a Lexington Two school donated schools supplies for a North Central High School teacher impacted from a tornado that hit the school back in January.

At the beginning of 2020, an EF-2 tornado ripped its way through North Central High, destroying many of the athletic facilities and parts of the school.

The high-end EF-2 tornado had estimated winds of 130 mph and was only on the ground for about 0.56 miles.

The maximum path width was estimated at 150 yards. The storms Saturday night were estimated to be moving at 50-55 mph.

Students from Busbee Creative Arts Academy wanted to do something to help. This effort was headed up by the archery team.

Students wanted to get items that teachers would need for their classrooms.

The teachers haven't been able to meet until Monday due to the coronavirus.

.@LexingtonTwo says each of their 15 schools will be adopting a teacher from North Central High School to donate items teachers need for their classrooms @WLTX #StreetSquad19 https://t.co/5BXdeZLxrr pic.twitter.com/nSuipDsQoy — Nic Jones (@NicJonesReports) January 15, 2020

Robin Gerzema, a teacher at Busbee Creative Arts Academy, in Cayce, said students wanted to help teachers at North Central High in Kershaw County.

"It's a giving heart and it just shows them, as far as sportsmanship, and that's what they were trying to share with the school and with their community," said Gerzema.

They collected SD card readers, art and classroom supplies and lamps for art teacher Jill Sorrells, who's classroom was destroyed.

She says the school supplies will help her adjust to the new normal.

"The donations have helped out tremendously and it's very nice and comforting to see how many people care," said Sorrells. "We're a small school, small town. So it's just comforting. It's nice to know that even out here people really come together and care."