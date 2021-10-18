Lexington Two to vote on extending mask requirement Tuesday

Lexington Two's current mask requirement comes to an end on October 31. On Tuesday, the board will vote on whether or not to extend it.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — With Lexington School District Two's current mask requirement coming to an end, the debate continues on whether or not it should be extended.

“It’s not okay because the COVID is still spreading a lot around these days," said district parent Eva Herrera.

Lexington Two reports as of last week, there were a total of 17 COVID positive students in its schools and 124 students in quarantine.

In a memo to school board members, superintendent Nicholas Wade said in part, “I do not see an immediate reason to continue enforcing the wearing of masks or face coverings beyond October 31, 2021 due to current metrics and conditions.”

However, some parents disagree.

“I have a family member. She just passed about COVID. But I think it’s not okay to stop using it," said Herrera.

Some students say the mask ordinance has posed hardships.

“I didn’t like the mask. I was constantly feeling like I was getting nauseous because my face would overheat and then it would itch, like my face would itch from the material," said student McKenzie Brown.

Richland One and Richland Two also have active mask mandates. Sumter has enforced its mask mandate on October 4. None of these districts have a specified end date.