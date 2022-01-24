Lexington Two searching for new teachers at recruitment fair

The event will take place on January 25 at the Lexington Two Innovation Center from 4-6p.m.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Lexington School District Two announced an opportunity for educators for the 2022-23 academic school year at the district's Teacher Recruitment Fair on Jan. 25.

The even is set to happen in person from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Lexington Two Innovation Center, 509 Bulldog Blvd., Cayce. The district also shared that participants will be able to meet and talk with administrators from the district’s schools and educational programs.

A $2,500 signing bonus will be offered to new teachers in special education, foreign language, as well as middle and high school English, math, science, and social studies.

Pre-registration for the event can be done at lex2.org, under the Employment/Careers tabs.