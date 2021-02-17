Lexington Two schools recognized as National Schools to Watch

The recognition goes to high-performing middle schools for academic excellence, developmental responsiveness, social equity and other criteria.

CAYCE, S.C. — Two Lexington School District Two schools were honored as National Schools to Watch.

Calvin, an 8th grader at Busbee Creative Arts Academy, is excited his school has been given a great honor.

"I really love the family and the experience coming here every day," said Calvin. "It's very inviting."

The Lexington Two school has been selected as a national school to watch for the first time.

The recognition goes to high-performing middle schools for academic excellence, developmental responsiveness, social equity and organizational structures for learning.

Lexington School District Two said in a press release, "The selection process includes a school site visit, interviews with school administrators, faculty and staff, students and families, as well as community members."

Fulmer Middle School, who's also in the district, received the recognition for the third time.

Stephanie Hucks, the Principal of Busbee, says the national awards opens up a lot of doors for students and staff.

"We focus really on the arts here, integrating the arts throughout the core curriculum and so we take a lot of pride in making sure that our students have opportunities to excel in the arts. Not just the arts, we have other opportunities as far as STEM," said Hucks. "But really just giving our students opportunities to explore and see what they're interested in so that we can build their confidence in all that they do."

Principal Hucks went on to say, "The teachers and staff have worked very hard over the past few years trying to make sure that we have systems in place for students to be successful in school."