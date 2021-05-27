Lexington Two students build, design Cayce picnic tables

Lexington Two students helped build and design three different tables. Two are featured in the Cayce Arts District and one at Guignard Park.

CAYCE, S.C. — Students at Lexington School District Two have helped create new picnic tables for people to enjoy in Cayce.

Michelle Giovannone, the art teacher at Brookland-Cayce High School, says Mayor Elise Partin of Cayce asked her Art 2 students if they would be interested in painting picnic tables.

These tables were originally built by students at the Lexington Two Innovation Center.

"We kind of got some themes and some ideas about putting some local native species and things like that onto them," said Giovannone.

Lexington Two students helped build and design three different tables. Two are featured in the Cayce Arts District, and one at Guignard Park. Around 25 students helped in painting the picnic tables.

Giovannone is happy students are seeing their art outside the classroom.

"Definitely awesome the fact that the school is located really close by to all of this new artistic area that we have," explained Giovannone. "Hopefully they'll feel like they have put an impact into the area with their artwork as well."

May Wah, Kaylee Thornton, Olivia Warren and Samantha Mack are four of the students who helped paint the tables.

"We just decided to use animals in South Carolina and incorporate it into the drawings and stuff," said Wah.

They say they did a lot of research to find out what native species they wanted to feature on the picnic tables.

"Not many people know a lot of the native species that are here and with the paintings, people can look at it and they can find things and they can search outside to see if they can find them," said Mack.

The students are excited to see families use the tables.

"I think it's really cool," said Thornton.