Lexington Two students to receive free meals for the weekend starting in October

Good news for parents, students can now receive meals for the weekend, including breakfast and lunch.

Students in Lexington School District Two will receive free weekend meals starting next month.

Families will be able to reserve meals and pick them up each Thursdays beginning Thursday, October 1.

Pick up locations include Cayce Elementary, Riverbank Elementary, Pine Ridge Middle and Airport High School from 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

Weekend meals will include breakfast and lunch for Saturday and Sunday.

The district says the weekend meals are part of the free weekday meal program that students receive in it's hybrid and full-time virtual academy.

The free meals are apart of the United States Department of Agriculture's extension of its summer meals program, which runs until December 31.

According to the district, families wanting to pre-order weekend meals need to register at paypams.com. Once registered, parents will be able to request meals for each of their students.