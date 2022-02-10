Lexington Village Square Theater celebrates 60 years

Their special musical review shows highlighting the past 60 years are February 10, 11, 12 and 13, 2022.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Tucked away along Columbia Avenue in Lexington is the historic Village Square Theater, that's now been around for 60 years.

"We turned it into a theater in the 80s," said Troy Fite, general operations chair for Lexington county arts association.

This week they're celebrating the theater's anniversary with a musical review tribute show, snip-its from 23 Broadway shows the theater has put on over the years with more than 50 actors.

"A couple of actors who've been here since the inception of the Lexington County Arts Association in the 70s, there are a few kids, a few people who this is their first show, so it's a group of individuals who come from all walks of life," Fite said.

This space means something different to everyone who walks inside.

"We hear it almost every show we've done. People will come in and go, oh my gosh we didn't know this was here," Fite said.

Although off the beat and path, its shows still bring joy to ticketholders.

"It was hugely important for my family, for families for the last 60 years before me and families hopefully for the next 60 years," Fite said. "Without the arts and without that outlet, I just think the world's not as pretty a place."

The final showtimes celebrating these 60 years are this weekend:

Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. EST

Friday, February 11, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. EST

Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. EST

Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. EST

Sunday, February 13, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. EST