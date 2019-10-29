An early morning water line break in Lexington County has affected water service for some Gilbert-Summit water customers and traffic patterns around Gilbert schools.

Mary Beth Hill, spokesperson for Lexington One School District, said that most schools do have water service but that service may be interrupted as repairs are made to the water line.

The district will be supplying bottled water to the Gilbert Primary, Elementary, and High schools.

The drop-off route at Gilbert High School has been temporarily re-routed.

Repair crews from the Gilbert-Summit Rural Water District are working on the break on the main water line serving customers in the Main and Hayes streets and the surrounding area.

