LEXINGTON, S.C. — According to a Facebook post from the Town of Lexington, they are addressing the water complaints from Lexington residents.

The post says that the organic smell/taste in tap water is not a health concern. Crews are testing the water continually.

The issue is common during this time of year and other plants that draw on Lake Murray are having the same experience.

The Town of Lexington says they are working to address the odor and are in communication with the West Columbia plant operators.

Irmo residents have also complained about similar tastes in their water. Our Street Squad has the story.

RELATED: 'We are not happy people over this,' residents say water tastes like dirt