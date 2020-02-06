LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington County deputies have arrested a woman who they say stabbed her father with a kitchen knife.

Geri Lin Oswald, 22, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said Oswald stabbed her father multiple times in the upper body with the weapon at a home in the county.

"Mr. Oswald was able to call out to his neighbors for help and the neighbors called 911," Koon said.

The father is in the hospital receiving treatment, and his wounds were described as "critical."

Oswald is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.

Geri Oswald

Lexington County Detention Center