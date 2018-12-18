A Lexington woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle on Augusta Highway (US-1) near Lexington High School early Tuesday morning.

Dianne Sullivan Wells, 36, of Lexington was pronounced dead at the scene due to her injuries, according to Lexington County coroner Margaret Fisher.

Officials say Wells was crossing Augusta Highway on foot around 5:10 a.m. when she was struck near Charter Oak Road. She was wearing reflective clothing and had lights. The driver of the vehicle, who was not injured, stopped at the scene to render aid, according to authorities.

The Lexington chapter of FiA took to Facebook Tuesday morning to ask for prayers for the Wells Family and the driver involved in the accident.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol continues to investigate the accident.