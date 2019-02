LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington police are looking for the public's help to identify a suspect in connection to a stolen credit card.

A stolen credit card was reportedly used by woman at a Lexington business on February 13. She spent about $1,000 on gift cards and other merchandise at the store.

Police say she stole the credit card from a car at a local child care center.

Anyone with information should call the police department at 803-951-4642.