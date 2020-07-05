LEXINGTON, S.C. — The Town of Lexington's Market at the Icehouse will resume Saturday, May 9.
The vendors will be at opening day, May 9, from 9 a.m. to noon. There will be live music from Brooks Herring, and dogs on leashes will be allowed according to the town.
RELATED: Lexington town hall, parks, facilities reopen
Vendors will be selling fresh produce, honey, cigars, dog treats, soap, woodworks and more. There are more than 1,000 free parking spots available within two blocks of the amphitheater, according to the town.
RELATED: Rebate program to help Lexington residents, businesses
The town will also be taking precautions to ensure safety of patrons. According to the town, signage will be posted asking the following—
- Maintain proper social distancing
- Follow one-way directional signs
- Limit of two customers per booth
The Market at Icehouse will then open each Saturday through September, with the exception of July 4. It is located at Icehouse Amphitheater which is 107 W. Main Street in the Town of Lexington.
RELATED: Lexington County school districts join together to ‘Glow for Grads’
Vendor registration has closed for this Saturday, but those interested in being a part of next week’s Market have until Monday, May 11 to register and should email market@lexsc.com for more information.
Vendors for Saturday, May 9:
- 8 Petals Design LLC
- Apeeling Creations
- Carolina Buzzed Bee Company
- Crafty Doors and More
- Curley Q’s Boutique
- Delicious Pickle Designs
- Faithful Foods, Inc
- Gray Rock Nursery
- Hopefully Sewing
- Jumper Farm
- Keg Cowboy
- Lakeside Soap Company
- LB Charming
- Rustic Cabin Woodcrafting
- Stoney Creek Cigars
- S&K Handmade Soap
- Simple Paw Dog Snacks
- Soda City Art
- Soda City Wood
- The Classy Cruet Olive Oils and Vinegars
- Two Biscuits and Dog
- Vivid Church
- Wreaths by Lauren