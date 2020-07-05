LEXINGTON, S.C. — The Town of Lexington's Market at the Icehouse will resume Saturday, May 9.

The vendors will be at opening day, May 9, from 9 a.m. to noon. There will be live music from Brooks Herring, and dogs on leashes will be allowed according to the town.

Vendors will be selling fresh produce, honey, cigars, dog treats, soap, woodworks and more. There are more than 1,000 free parking spots available within two blocks of the amphitheater, according to the town.

The town will also be taking precautions to ensure safety of patrons. According to the town, signage will be posted asking the following—

Maintain proper social distancing

Follow one-way directional signs

Limit of two customers per booth

The Market at Icehouse will then open each Saturday through September, with the exception of July 4. It is located at Icehouse Amphitheater which is 107 W. Main Street in the Town of Lexington.

Vendor registration has closed for this Saturday, but those interested in being a part of next week’s Market have until Monday, May 11 to register and should email market@lexsc.com for more information.

Vendors for Saturday, May 9:

8 Petals Design LLC

Apeeling Creations

Carolina Buzzed Bee Company

Crafty Doors and More

Curley Q’s Boutique

Delicious Pickle Designs

Faithful Foods, Inc

Gray Rock Nursery

Hopefully Sewing

Jumper Farm

Keg Cowboy

Lakeside Soap Company

LB Charming

Rustic Cabin Woodcrafting

Stoney Creek Cigars

S&K Handmade Soap

Simple Paw Dog Snacks

Soda City Art

Soda City Wood

The Classy Cruet Olive Oils and Vinegars

Two Biscuits and Dog

Vivid Church

Wreaths by Lauren

