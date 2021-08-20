LexMed closes surgery center, shifts resources to care for COVID-patients

Some of the nurses from the Irmo surgery center have been reassigned to care for patients in the hospital's intensive care unit.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington Medical Center has temporarily closed an outpatient surgery center as COVID-19 cases continue to climb.

Officials with Lexington Medical Center say they have temporarily closed its outpatient surgery center in Irmo. Some of the nurses from the Irmo surgery center have been reassigned to care for patients in the hospital's intensive care unit.

Patients who had been scheduled for surgeries in Irmo will have their procedures performed at the outpatient surgery center in Lexington, located at 811 West Main Street in Lexington, according to hospital officials.

Lexington Medical Center continues to see an increase in the number of COVID-19 patients admitted to the hospital, officials say.

South Carolina exceeded 5,000 daily COVID cases in the latest data released on Friday, the first time the state has seen a number that high since the worst depths of the pandemic in mid-January.

The state's health agency, DHEC, released their latest numbers Friday, which reflects data collected on Wednesday, August 18. It shows there were 5,238 new total cases--the highest total since January 15. DHEC also reported 31 new deaths.

Lexington County led the Midlands with 415 new cases, and Richland County right behind at 371. You can see the full county-by-county list of case numbers here.