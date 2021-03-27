Orangeburg residents are anxious for life after COVID

Residents share why they got the COVID-19 vaccine.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Just a little over a year into the pandemic, most people are anxious for life after COVID.

"Before the pandemic, I would probably be in 10 to 15 houses a week," said Orangeburg resident Lou Jennings. "During the pandemic, I had to cut it down to about five homes a week."

There have been various efforts in our state in getting people vaccinated.

Jennings is a private contractor in Orangeburg County, and he got his second vaccine. He says there was a sense of fear of contracting the virus while at work. Jennings goes on to say he feels more comfortable adding extra business now that he's fully vaccinated.

"I feel good about it right now," expressed Jennings. "The medical center says to wait about two weeks. So, in about two weeks, I hope to get back to full swing because I need it."

A Regional Medical Center official tells News 19 they administered more than 800 first and second-dose vaccines during this week's vaccine clinic. Sherrie White was one of the first to get hers Friday morning.

"It is important, and it's easy," said White. "It didn't even take longer than 30 minutes to have it done."

White is a pastor for the New Covenant United Church in Bowman. She says they have been doing curbside Sunday services for a year. White says she hopes her example will encourage church members to get theirs so that the church can reopen soon.