LEXINGTON, S.C. — A man will spend life in prison for the murder of a man in Lexington County on Thanksgiving Day.

A judge sentenced 28-year-old Michael Williams this week for the shooting death of 21-year-old Kevadric Pressley on Thanksgiving Day 2016.

Pressley was supposed to purchase a gun from Williams, according to the South Carolina Attorney General. Williams instead shot Pressley in the head and left the scene. Pressley's brother and a friend were present for the shooting, and the witnesses contacted the police.

Officers proceeded to investigate. Around 1:00 a.m., Williams arrived at his girlfriend's house while investigators were interviewing her. He then fled from police in his vehicle and crashed his car. He was arrested after attempting to run away.

Police found a .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun in the area of the chase, matching the bullet found in the victim's car. Judge William Keesley issued a life sentence on Saturday for the shooting.