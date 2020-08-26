'Lifeboat jobs' get you working until the economy recovers

The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce (SCDEW) will begin to highlight 'lifeboat' jobs each week.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — If you're looking for work, you might want to consider 'lifeboat' jobs.

The purpose of 'lifeboat jobs' is to provide individuals, with the highlighted industry experience, the ability to step into a position quickly so they can get employment and financial stability until the economy fully recovers.

The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce (SCDEW) will begin highlighting the top 29 'lifeboat jobs' available in South Carolina each week.

If you're currently in between jobs, we hope you'll check out our weekly release of Lifeboat Jobs. Lifeboat Jobs are positions you can step into right now to avoid an employment gap and regain financial security. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/FZGrKDzjVO — SCDEW (@SCDEWinfo) August 26, 2020

Many times these are jobs that someone may not have thought about before. Although qualified, it may be a position an individual didn’t consider before, but could lead to long term opportunities.