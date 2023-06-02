Program to combat lifeguard shortage in Orangeburg ahead of summer

The Orangeburg County YMCA has partnered with the Orangeburg High School for Health Professionals for the first of its kind program.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A new program is designed to recruit lifeguards for the Orangeburg County YMCA ahead of its summer season.

From now through the end of the school year, 11 local high school students are developing their swimming skills, learning CPR, and getting emergency oxygen training.

“It feels great. It feels great to be able to offer assistance to the county by using our students," said Orangeburg High School for Health Professionals executive director Derwin Farr.

It's part of efforts to reduce the lifeguard shortage that's been seen in recent years.

“It’s a perfect opportunity to gain some skills and possibly have a job at the end of the summer," said student Isaiah Sibley.

According to the YMCA, it's affected their waterpark operations, causing the facility to reduce its hours. That's when the Orangeburg High School for Health Professionals decided to help.

“I thought about the students in the community where they told me the pool only opened one day a week, so what can we do to make sure the pool is open all summer," said Farr.

