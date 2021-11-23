Here's how to experience the Charlotte Christmas Village and Light the Knights at Truist Field this season

Wednesday, Nov. 24 will see Truist Field become a holiday season center again for about a month!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Truist Field is getting lit up again for Christmas!

Light the Knights and the Charlotte Christmas Village will be back at the stadium starting on Tuesday, Nov. 24, and running through Dec. 23. The Charlotte Knights and the Christmas Village are teaming up again to make the holiday festivities happen, featuring unique food and shopping opportunities along with a nightly light display.

The nearly month-long event will see attendees nibble on European food like bratwurst, schnitzel, and gluhwein. Santa Claus is also on the schedule to appear several times, along with a variety of musical acts ranging from the Mountain Top Polka Band to the Myers Park High School Bluegrass Band.

Families with furry friends can bring their dogs for two games as part of Bark in the Park as well. These games are scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 5 and Friday, Dec. 10. Canine companions are allowed in for these games at no extra cost.