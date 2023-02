Tickets for the event go on sale Friday, February 24th at 10 a.m.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hip hop superstar Lil Wayne is coming to Columbia for a concert this spring.

The Township Auditorium announced Wednesday he will have a concert on April 23 at 8 p.m. at their venue. Tickets for the event go on sale Friday, February 24th at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.

The date is part of Lil Wayne's "Welcome to Tha Carter Tour" that begins early in April.

The five-time Grammy award winner will also play in Charlotte on April 20 and in Atlanta on April 22.