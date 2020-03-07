Lexington girl missing, man arrested in her disappearance

Lilith Donelle Currier was last seen leaving her grandfather's house on Irvin Jumper Street in Gaston on June 26.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington County deputies are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl who hasn't been seen in a week.

Lilith Donelle Currier was last seen leaving her grandfather's house on Irvin Jumper Street in Gaston on June 26, according to her family.

Deputies say based on what investigators have so far, they believe she was picked up by a man named Korraye Ford. Officers say they're not sure where they went from there or how long they were together.

Ford was arrested for contributing to the delinquency of a minor Wednesday.

Officers say Currier wasn’t with Ford when we arrested him, and he told them he doesn’t know where she is.