Woman missing from Lexington assisted living facility

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Police in Lexington are searching for a missing woman from an assisted living facility.
Officer say Linda Holden left her assisted care facility on Addy Lane around 9 p.m. Wednesday. Police say she has non-life threatening mental health issues and is not believed to be a danger to herself.
She was last seen wearing multi-colored pajamas. She is approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds.
f she is seen or you know where she is at, please call the Lexington Police Department at 803-359-6260.