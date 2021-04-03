x
Woman missing from Lexington assisted living facility

Linda Holden was last seen Wednesday night.
Linda Holden

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Police in Lexington are searching for a missing woman from an assisted living facility.

Officer say Linda Holden left her assisted care facility on Addy Lane around 9 p.m. Wednesday. Police say she has non-life threatening mental health issues and is not believed to be a danger to herself. 

She was last seen wearing multi-colored pajamas.  She is approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. 

f she is seen or you know where she is at, please call the Lexington Police Department at 803-359-6260. 

