Woman missing from Lexington assisted living facility

Linda Holden was last seen Wednesday night.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Police in Lexington are searching for a missing woman from an assisted living facility.

Officer say Linda Holden left her assisted care facility on Addy Lane around 9 p.m. Wednesday. Police say she has non-life threatening mental health issues and is not believed to be a danger to herself.

She was last seen wearing multi-colored pajamas. She is approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds.